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Inside U.S. Daring Iran Rescue Mission That Defied Odds, Firepower And Enemy Territory

Inside U.S. Daring Iran Rescue Mission That Defied Odds, Firepower And Enemy Territory

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 7, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 7, 2026, 10:41 AM IST

In one of the most daring combat rescues ever, the United States executed a high-risk mission deep inside Iran to extract a downed F-15E officer. After evading capture for 48 hours, the airman’s coded message triggered a massive operation involving drones, deception tactics, and elite SEAL Team 6 commandos. As Iranian forces closed in, U.S. jets launched precision strikes while evacuation aircraft faced critical setbacks on hostile terrain. Despite losing equipment worth millions, all personnel were rescued without casualties. The mission reinforced America’s unwavering “no man left behind” doctrine, marking a defining moment in modern warfare under extreme battlefield pressure.

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