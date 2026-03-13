“Insurance Claim Reject, Hospital Bills Huge” – Swati Maliwal Slams Private Hospital & Insurance

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has raised serious concerns over what she calls a “Private Hospital – Insurance Company Nexus” that is hurting common citizens in India. According to Maliwal, many hospitals allegedly inflate medical bills based on the patient’s insurance policy, while insurance companies later reject claims without clear reasons, leaving families stranded with massive hospital charges. She also highlighted disturbing situations where hospitals refuse to release dead bodies until bills are cleared, forcing families to arrange money urgently, sometimes even selling jewelry outside hospitals. Maliwal criticized insurance companies for promoting policies through celebrity advertisements claiming that getting claims is easy, while in reality many patients struggle for months to receive their rightful insurance payouts. The issue has sparked a wider debate about healthcare transparency, insurance accountability, and patient rights in India, raising questions about whether stronger regulations are needed to protect ordinary people from financial exploitation during medical emergencies.