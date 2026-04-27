Intel Panther Lake Core Ultra Series 3 Processors: The Future Of AI PCs In India?

Business Today spoke with Akshay Kamath, Director of Enterprise Client and Data Centre Category at Intel India, to decode the next generation of AI PCs. In this interview, we dive deep into what makes the new Intel Panther Lake Core Ultra Series 3 processors a massive leap over older i5 and i7 laptops. From real-world use cases to thermal performance and battery life, we explore how these chips are changing the game for creators, video editors, and gamers. We also discuss expected pricing across the Ultra 5, 7, and 9 variants, on-device AI privacy, and whether your data truly stays on your laptop. Watch the full video to know all about these new flagship chipsets from Intel and follow Business Today TV for more.