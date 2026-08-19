“Invest In India, Invest In U.P”: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s Big Pitch For Japan At Business Conclave

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted manufacturing, innovation and regulatory reforms as key drivers of India’s growth story. He said electronics manufacturing has crossed $156 billion, with electronics exports reaching $48 billion. Vaishnaw also highlighted India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem, with three chip plants already manufacturing and more projects under construction. He said the government has removed 1,600 outdated laws and eliminated 42,000 compliances to simplify doing business. Calling India’s balance sheet healthy, Vaishnaw said the country has a long runway for sustainable growth. He invited Japanese businesses to invest in India and Uttar Pradesh, promising support and facilitation for investors.