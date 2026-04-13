Iran Envoy Mohammad Fathali Raises Serious War Allegations, Highlights Strait Of Hormuz Importance

Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to India, Mohammad Fathali spoke about rising tensions, alleging attacks on Iran’s infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, during a recent conflict. He emphasised that despite decades of sanctions, Iran has continued to focus on self-reliance, resistance, and indigenous progress. Referring to the Strait of Hormuz, he highlighted its strategic importance as part of Iran’s territorial waters and signaled that Iran may use its capabilities accordingly. He also stressed that Iran was engaged in negotiations before the escalation. The remarks reflect growing geopolitical tensions and underline Iran’s stance on sovereignty, resilience, and regional security.