Iran Hackers Breach FBI Chief Kash Patel’s Email, Opening New Cyber War Front | West Asia War

In 2026, warfare is no longer limited to missiles and battlefields, as cyberattacks emerge as a powerful front. Iran-linked hackers have allegedly breached the personal email of FBI Director Kash Patel, releasing photos and hundreds of emails online. The group, calling itself Handala Hack Team, mocked the FBI chief and claimed responsibility for the attack. While the FBI insists no classified data was compromised, experts warn this is psychological warfare aimed at exposing vulnerabilities. As tensions rise in West Asia, the conflict is increasingly being fought through digital sabotage, signaling a dangerous new phase in global warfare.