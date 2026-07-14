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“Iran Is In Shambles”: Israeli Envoy Reuven Azar Tells Rajdeep Sardesai Israel Will Defend Itself

“Iran Is In Shambles”: Israeli Envoy Reuven Azar Tells Rajdeep Sardesai Israel Will Defend Itself

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 14, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 6:14 PM IST

 

In an exclusive conversation with India Today Group’s Rajdeep Sardesai, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar defended Israel’s military strategy amid renewed tensions involving Iran, the United States, Gaza and Lebanon. Azar said Tehran’s actions around the Strait of Hormuz threaten international navigation and argued that Israel remains focused on self-defence, deterrence and dismantling armed groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah. He rejected allegations of genocide in Gaza and disputed UN-linked casualty findings, while acknowledging civilian deaths as tragic. Azar also said Israel supports US-led diplomacy with Iran but will respond if attacked and remains hopeful about eventual regional peace.

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