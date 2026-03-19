Iran-Israel War Hits India’s Medical Tourism: Fortis, Artemis See Major Drop

The ongoing Iran-Israel war is hitting India’s booming medical tourism sector hard. Hospitals across the country, including Fortis Healthcare and Artemis Hospitals, are reporting a 50–75% drop in international patient inflows, particularly from countries such as Oman, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, and Yemen. Flight cancellations, closed airspace, and rising airfares are compounding the crisis, with Fortis projecting a 15–20% revenue impact in March and Artemis reporting a 35% dip in its international segment. Medical tourism in India, valued at approximately USD 6 billion (₹49,800 crore) in 2022 and projected to surpass USD 13 billion (₹1.18 lakh crore) by 2026, has long attracted patients worldwide thanks to advanced healthcare services at affordable costs. Representatives from leading hospitals share insights on the scale of the decline, its causes, and how long they expect the impact to last. International patients also explain why India remains a preferred destination for treatment despite these challenges. This report examines the setback to India’s growing medical tourism industry and explores how hospitals plan to navigate this sudden disruption.