Iran Marks 47 Years Of Revolution, Defies US Pressure As Trump Warns And War Fears Loom

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 12, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 12, 2026, 1:37 PM IST

Amid sanctions, economic strain and rising fears of war, thousands of Iranians gathered to mark the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in a powerful show of unity. Iran’s mass mobilisation came after months of protests triggered by currency collapse and a weakening economy. Addressing the crowd, President Masoud Pezeshkian denied any pursuit of nuclear weapons, apologised for governance shortcomings and promised reforms. The rally was widely seen as a message to the United States and Europe. Tensions remain high as Donald Trump hinted at military pressure, while Benjamin Netanyahu pushed Iran talks in Washington.

