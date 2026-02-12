Iran Marks 47 Years Of Revolution, Defies US Pressure As Trump Warns And War Fears Loom

Amid sanctions, economic strain and rising fears of war, thousands of Iranians gathered to mark the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in a powerful show of unity. Iran’s mass mobilisation came after months of protests triggered by currency collapse and a weakening economy. Addressing the crowd, President Masoud Pezeshkian denied any pursuit of nuclear weapons, apologised for governance shortcomings and promised reforms. The rally was widely seen as a message to the United States and Europe. Tensions remain high as Donald Trump hinted at military pressure, while Benjamin Netanyahu pushed Iran talks in Washington.