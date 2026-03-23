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Iran Quakes Or Secret Nuclear Tests? Mystery Tremors After Strikes Raise Global Fears

Iran Quakes Or Secret Nuclear Tests? Mystery Tremors After Strikes Raise Global Fears

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 23, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 23, 2026, 4:21 PM IST

Fresh tremors across Iran have sparked global speculation, raising fears of possible underground nuclear tests amid escalating West Asia tensions. Quakes reported in Bushehr, Fars, and Khuzestan caused no visible damage, but their timing—just days after U.S. and Israeli strikes on key nuclear sites like Natanz and Isfahan has intensified scrutiny. While experts argue the magnitude is too low for a significant nuclear test, online theories continue to gain traction. With Washington and Tel Aviv claiming Iran’s nuclear capabilities have been weakened, these unexplained tremors are fueling concerns of covert activity, adding another layer of uncertainty to an already volatile region.

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