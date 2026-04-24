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Iran Seizes India-Bound Ships: Hollywood-Style IRGC Raid In Strait Of Hormuz!

Iran Seizes India-Bound Ships: Hollywood-Style IRGC Raid In Strait Of Hormuz!

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 24, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 24, 2026, 12:42 PM IST

High-speed chases and masked commandos: Iran’s IRGC has turned the Strait of Hormuz into a combat zone. New footage reveals the "mosquito fleet" swarming massive tankers, including the India-bound Epaminondas and MSC Francesca. From grenades on the bridge to full boarding operations, Tehran is retaliating against US maritime seizures. With 21 Indian seafarers caught in the crossfire on the vessel Euphoria, the threat to global oil arteries is no longer distant- it’s a direct hit on Indian interests. Witness the terrifying reality of maritime warfare as Iran claims territory over the world’s most vital transit route.

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