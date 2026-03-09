Business Today
Iran Strikes Gulf Cities: Kuwait Tower Burns, Dubai Hit As War Spreads Across Middle East

  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 9, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 9, 2026, 12:11 PM IST

Missile and drone attacks linked to Iran have intensified tensions across the Gulf, triggering panic and destruction in several cities. In Kuwait City, a massive fire engulfed a high-rise after an Iranian drone strike, sending flames soaring into the night sky and alarming residents. In Bahrain, smoke billowed from a key desalination facility after it was targeted, raising concerns over critical infrastructure. Meanwhile in Dubai, debris from an intercepted missile reportedly killed one person near the Marina area. The strikes come despite Iran’s earlier assurance that neighbouring nations would not be targeted, escalating fears that the conflict could rapidly expand across the region.

