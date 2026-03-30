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Iran Strikes Gulf Nations With Missiles And Drones As Tensions Escalate Across West Asia

Iran Strikes Gulf Nations With Missiles And Drones As Tensions Escalate Across West Asia

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 30, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 30, 2026, 1:10 PM IST

Tensions in West Asia are rapidly escalating as Iran continues waves of missile and drone attacks across Gulf nations. Over the past month, Tehran has launched thousands of strikes targeting military bases, airports, oil facilities, and even civilian areas in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar. In Bahrain, the Aluminium Bahrain facility was hit, injuring two workers, while Kuwait and the UAE activated air defenses to intercept incoming threats. With multiple nations hosting US bases under attack, the region remains on high alert as Iran’s aggressive campaign shows no signs of slowing down.

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