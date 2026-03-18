Iran Strikes Gulf Oil Hubs: Trump Calls Attacks “Shocking”

Tensions in the Gulf have escalated sharply as Iran targets key oil hubs, including the Fujairah port in the UAE, with drones, missiles and sea mines. These attacks have disrupted oil exports and caused significant financial losses for Gulf countries, raising fears over regional stability. Sources reveal that Gulf nations are pressing the US to prevent Iran from continuing to threaten the energy lifeline that powers global economies. US President Donald Trump has described the attacks on Iran’s neighbours, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, as “unexpected and shocking.” With growing anger among Gulf states and the potential for wider conflict, the world watches closely as the risk of escalation looms over the region’s oil supply and international security.