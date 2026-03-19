Iran Strikes Qatar Energy Sites: EU Warns Chaos Deepens, Urges Urgent Exit From War

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has warned that Iran’s attacks on Qatar’s energy infrastructure are worsening instability in the Middle East, calling for urgent de-escalation. She stressed that the region needs a clear exit from conflict, not further escalation, as tensions threaten global energy supplies and trade routes. Kallas highlighted ongoing diplomatic outreach to Iran and coordination with the United Nations to ensure safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. Emphasizing the wider global impact, she noted that prolonged conflict could disrupt oil and gas flows, particularly affecting Asia and Africa.