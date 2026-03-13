Iran Threatens Oil Shock As Tankers Burn & Missiles Fly Over Israel, Hormuz Routes At Risk

The West Asia conflict is escalating rapidly, threatening global energy supplies and sending shockwaves through oil markets. Missile strikes over Israel, drone attacks in the Gulf and burning oil tankers near Iraq’s Al-Faw port have intensified fears of a wider regional war. Iran has warned that vessels carrying oil to the United States, Israel or their allies could become legitimate targets, raising concerns about the safety of shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz — a critical passage for global oil trade. Drone strikes have also hit Bahrain’s Muharraq Island near the international airport, while Israel says it remains prepared for a prolonged conflict. With tensions rising and key energy routes under threat, analysts warn crude oil prices could surge sharply if the conflict spreads further.