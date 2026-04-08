Iran- U.S. Ceasefire Twist: China’s Hidden Role, Pakistan’s Big Slip

A fragile two-week ceasefire in the West Asia conflict has brought temporary relief, with Donald Trump announcing a truce between the United States and Iran following requests from Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir. The agreement, however, comes with a key condition — the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. While Islamabad welcomed the move and invited both sides for talks, fresh questions have emerged over who truly brokered the deal. Reports suggest China played a decisive behind-the-scenes role, with even Trump acknowledging Beijing’s influence in nudging Tehran towards negotiations. Adding to the intrigue, an apparent social media slip by Pakistan’s prime minister — briefly revealing a drafted message — has sparked debate over whether Islamabad was leading the diplomacy or merely relaying it. As global attention turns to upcoming talks in Islamabad, the episode raises critical questions about backchannel negotiations, power dynamics, and who really holds influence in this high-stakes geopolitical standoff.