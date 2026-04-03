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Iran War Changes The Oil Market Dynamics, USA Topple UAE As India’s Largest LPG Supplier

Iran War Changes The Oil Market Dynamics, USA Topple UAE As India’s Largest LPG Supplier

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi ,
  • Apr 3, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 3, 2026, 5:50 PM IST

 

India is facing one of its worst LPG crises in decades as global geopolitics reshapes energy supply chains. The disruption of the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 90% of India’s LPG imports flow, has triggered a sharp fall in supplies and widespread shortages across the country. With imports dropping by nearly 40% in March, panic buying and long queues have emerged in several cities, impacting households and migrant workers alike. In a historic shift, the United States has overtaken Gulf nations like the UAE to become India’s largest LPG supplier, as New Delhi scrambles to diversify sources. Meanwhile, tankers remain stranded in the Persian Gulf amid escalating tensions involving Iran and United States. Is this the beginning of a new global energy order—and what does it mean for India’s future?

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