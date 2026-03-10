Iran War Disrupts Indian Exports As Rice, Bananas, Textiles & Engineering Goods Face Major Setback

The ongoing West Asia war is beginning to hit India’s export economy hard. From rice and bananas to textiles, brassware and engineering goods, exporters across several states say shipments have stalled as trade routes to the Gulf face disruption. Farmers report a complete halt in banana exports and falling prices, while rice shipments are struggling due to uncertainty across Middle Eastern markets. In Gujarat, exporters in Vadodara say goods worth over ₹500 crore are stuck at ports or mid-sea, while Surat’s diamond industry fears a slowdown in global orders. With the Gulf being a key market for Indian agriculture and manufacturing, prolonged conflict could deepen losses for farmers, traders and exporters.