Iran War Escalates: Putin Warns Europe, Oil May Cross $100 | China Pushes Talks

The conflict in West Asia is intensifying as Iran and the US–Israel alliance continue military strikes, raising fears of a wider global crisis. Missiles, drones and naval confrontations are disrupting vital energy routes, especially the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20 million barrels of oil pass every day. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Europe that Moscow could halt gas supplies amid rising energy tensions, while urging Washington and Tehran to return to negotiations. Meanwhile, China has stepped in diplomatically, announcing plans to send a special envoy to revive talks. Global markets are already reacting, with Brent crude surging and analysts warning oil could cross $100 per barrel if the conflict continues.