Iran War Expands? Ukraine Strikes Iranian Ship, Caspian Sea Emerges As New Flashpoint | Explained

Has the Iran conflict entered a dangerous new phase? In this detailed analysis, we examine how Ukraine's alleged strike on an Iranian-linked vessel in the Caspian Sea could blur the lines between the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in West Asia. Iranian officials have condemned the attack, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Tehran of supporting Russia with drones and intelligence. Is the Caspian Sea becoming a new theatre of war? What does this mean for Iran, Russia, Ukraine, the United States, and global security? Watch this report for a complete breakdown of the strategic, military and geopolitical implications.