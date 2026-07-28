Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Iran War Expands? Ukraine Strikes Iranian Ship, Caspian Sea Emerges As New Flashpoint | Explained

Iran War Expands? Ukraine Strikes Iranian Ship, Caspian Sea Emerges As New Flashpoint | Explained

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 28, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026, 3:12 PM IST

Has the Iran conflict entered a dangerous new phase? In this detailed analysis, we examine how Ukraine's alleged strike on an Iranian-linked vessel in the Caspian Sea could blur the lines between the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in West Asia. Iranian officials have condemned the attack, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Tehran of supporting Russia with drones and intelligence. Is the Caspian Sea becoming a new theatre of war? What does this mean for Iran, Russia, Ukraine, the United States, and global security? Watch this report for a complete breakdown of the strategic, military and geopolitical implications.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended