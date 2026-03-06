Iran War Hits Global Airlines: Major Aviation Hubs Shut, Flights Cancelled, Fuel Prices Soar

The Iran war is now shaking one of the world’s most critical economic sectors — global aviation. Major Middle East aviation hubs including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi have faced unprecedented disruption, triggering thousands of flight cancellations and leaving hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded across the world. With key West Asian airspace closed, airlines are being forced to reroute flights between Europe, India, Asia and Australia, adding hours to journeys and significantly increasing fuel consumption. At the same time, aviation fuel prices have surged to their highest levels since 2022, putting massive financial pressure on airlines already dealing with operational chaos. Indian airlines like IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet are also facing major losses as lucrative European and Gulf routes are disrupted. Meanwhile, special rescue flights are being launched to evacuate stranded passengers. As the conflict escalates, the skies over West Asia have become one of the biggest pressure points for global aviation.