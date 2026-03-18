Iran War Impact: Medicine Prices In India May Rise Amid Supply Concerns

The ongoing tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States are now beginning to impact India’s pharmaceutical supply chain, raising concerns over a potential rise in medicine prices. A ground report from Delhi’s Bhagirathi Palace market reveals growing anxiety among drug traders, who warn that increasing costs of imported raw materials are starting to affect the sector. According to the Delhi Drug Traders Association, the prices of key inputs such as aluminium and plastic—widely used in medicine packaging—have surged amid the conflict, pushing up overall production costs. While there is no immediate shortage, traders caution that the real impact may become more visible in the coming days if supply disruptions continue. Essential medicines including Paracetamol, Amoxicillin, Metformin and Azithromycin, commonly used for fever, infections and chronic conditions, could be affected. Pharma organisations have already alerted the government, flagging concerns over raw material supply constraints. The situation highlights how a distant geopolitical conflict is now beginning to influence everyday healthcare in India.