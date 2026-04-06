Iran War Impact On India: LPG Crisis, Price Hikes & Rising Cost Of Living Explained

A war thousands of kilometres away is now hitting home in India—and the effects are showing up everywhere, from LPG shortages to rising grocery bills. As global supply chains take a hit, the cost of essential inputs like crude oil, plastics, and palm oil is surging. This has triggered a ripple effect across industries. Packaged goods are getting costlier, companies are shrinking pack sizes, and consumers are feeling the pinch. Migrant workers are returning home as industries slow down due to fuel shortages. From edible oils to cars and appliances, prices are climbing steadily. At the same time, demand is beginning to weaken, putting companies and policymakers in a difficult position. So how deep will this impact go? And what can consumers expect next? Here’s a detailed breakdown of how global conflict is reshaping India’s economy.