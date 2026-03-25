Iranian Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei Slams U.S. ‘Betrayal’—Iran Rejects Talks As War Escalates

Iran has firmly denied any ongoing talks or negotiations with the United States, accusing Washington of betraying diplomacy during the ongoing conflict. Iranian spokesperson Esmail Baghaei stated that past attempts at dialogue, particularly over the nuclear issue, were undermined by repeated attacks, eroding trust. He emphasized that Iran’s priority remains defending its sovereignty amid what it calls an “illegal war” led by the U.S. and Israel. Dismissing concerns over global economic fallout, including oil prices and the Strait of Hormuz, Iran blamed Washington’s actions. Tehran also expressed skepticism over mediation efforts, claiming even diplomatic channels have been compromised.