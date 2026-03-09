Iran’s Deadly Warning: Hypersonic Missiles Could Be Next After Gulf Drone Attacks

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated sharply as the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran enters a dangerous new phase. Following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran’s strategic oil depots, Tehran has warned that its retaliation has only begun. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi signalled readiness for escalation as Iran launched drones and missiles targeting American allies in the Gulf, including a drone strike on a high-rise in Kuwait. Military analysts warn Iran could deploy waves of ballistic missiles followed by hypersonic weapons like the Fattah-2. With the battlefield rapidly evolving, the focus now shifts to whether U.S. air defences can withstand Iran’s next strike.