Iran’s New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Issues War Warning, Vows Revenge After Khamenei’s Killing

  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 13, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 13, 2026, 2:56 PM IST

Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has delivered his first public message since taking power following the killing of his father, Ali Khamenei, in joint U.S.–Israeli strikes at the start of the war. In a fiery address, the 56-year-old cleric vowed revenge for the deaths of 168 children reportedly killed in an American strike on a school in Minab, describing it as a crime that Iran would not forget. Khamenei also declared that the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed, rejecting calls from global leaders, including Donald Trump, to reopen the critical oil corridor. The strait carries a large share of the world’s oil shipments, and any disruption has already sent shockwaves through global energy markets.

