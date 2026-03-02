Iran’s Revenge Rains Over Israel, Qatar, Bahrain And UAE, Gulf War Fears Explode

Iran’s retaliation has engulfed the Gulf in a rapidly widening conflict. For a second consecutive day, Tehran launched strikes against American and Israeli assets, vowing revenge for Khamenei’s killing. Missiles were intercepted over Tel Aviv as sirens wailed and Israel’s air defence systems engaged incoming projectiles. Explosions echoed across Dubai and Doha, with reported strikes near Palm Jumeirah and the Burj Al Arab. In Qatar, U.S. defences intercepted missiles targeting Al Udeid Air Base, while blasts were reported in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait. Even Oman and the Strait of Hormuz were affected. The region now stands on the brink of a far broader war.