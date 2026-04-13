Iran’s Supreme Leader Missing From Public View? Mojtaba Khamenei Silent After Strike

More than a month after the deadly strike in Tehran, a chilling silence surrounds Iran’s leadership. Reports suggest Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the attack, while his son Mojtaba Khamenei survived—but with severe, disfiguring injuries. Yet, despite the chaos, sources claim power hasn’t slipped. Decisions are still being made, commands still issued—only now, from behind closed doors. No appearances. No confirmation. Just silence. As tensions rise and crucial talks unfold in Islamabad, the mystery deepens. A fallen leader, a wounded successor, and a nation left waiting—who truly holds control behind the veil?