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Is Iran Holding Back Deadliest Missiles As War Of Attrition Deepens With Israel And U.S.

Is Iran Holding Back Deadliest Missiles As War Of Attrition Deepens With Israel And U.S.

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 30, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 30, 2026, 1:37 PM IST

A month into the war, Iran’s relentless missile attacks on Israel and U.S. bases continue, but analysts warn the worst may still be ahead. Reports suggest Tehran is deliberately holding back some of its most advanced weapons, including hypersonic and precision-guided missiles, waiting for a moment when enemy air defenses weaken. While hundreds of missiles have already been fired, Iran appears to be conserving its arsenal in a calculated war of attrition. With Israel’s and America’s interceptor stockpiles under pressure, the conflict is turning into a dangerous game of endurance with potentially devastating consequences.

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