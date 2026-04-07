Is Pakistan Involved In U.S.–Iran Ceasefire Talks Amid Rising Trump Deadline Pressure?

As pressure mounts ahead of a looming deadline linked to U.S. President Donald Trump, global attention is focused on urgent diplomatic efforts involving Washington and Tehran. According to U.S. media reports, a last-minute push is underway for a proposed 45-day ceasefire plan, which would see an immediate halt in hostilities followed by a broader agreement within 15 to 20 days. The plan, if accepted, could reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz and pave the way for sanctions relief and access to frozen Iranian assets, in exchange for commitments over nuclear restrictions. Meanwhile, reports suggest Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir held separate discussions with US Vice President JD Vance, envoy Steve Witkoff, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to help coordinate the proposal. However, Tehran remains firm in its position, rejecting temporary timelines and insisting on stronger guarantees. With key disagreements unresolved and mediators warning of wider regional consequences, the world now watches closely as diplomacy races against time in a highly volatile Gulf situation.