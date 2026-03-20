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Is The Iran-Israel War Turning Endless As Energy Attacks Escalate And Global Crisis Deepens Fast

Is The Iran-Israel War Turning Endless As Energy Attacks Escalate And Global Crisis Deepens Fast

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 20, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 20, 2026, 2:23 PM IST

The Iran-Israel war has exploded into a full-scale energy conflict, engulfing critical oil and gas hubs across West Asia. Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field triggered a rapid and dangerous escalation, with Tehran retaliating by targeting key energy sites in the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Fires, missile strikes, and disrupted infrastructure have sent shockwaves far beyond the region, rattling global markets and threatening supply chains. As the Strait of Hormuz faces disruption and oil flows stall, world powers scramble to contain the crisis. What began as a military strike has now spiraled into a global energy emergency with far-reaching consequences.

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