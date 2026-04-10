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Is The IT Slowdown Over? TCS Q4 Earnings, Brokerage Ratings & Infosys - HCLTech Outlook

Is The IT Slowdown Over? TCS Q4 Earnings, Brokerage Ratings & Infosys - HCLTech Outlook

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 10, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 10, 2026, 2:57 PM IST

Markets bounce back with strong momentum as Nifty reclaims the 24,000 mark and Sensex surges, led by banking, auto and realty stocks. On this episode of What’s Hot with Sakshi Batra, we decode the rally and whether the worst of global uncertainty is behind us. With Tata Consultancy Services kicking off the earnings season, we break down its Q4 performance, strong deal wins and rising AI momentum—while IT stocks remain under pressure. Market expert G Chokalingam shares his outlook on markets, sectoral trends, and where investors should focus next. Is this the start of a sustained uptrend or just a relief rally? Tune in for key insights and actionable strategies.

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