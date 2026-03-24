Israel Bombs Qasamia Bridge, South Lebanon Isolated | Ground Report

Israeli forces have bombed the Qasamia bridge on Lebanon's coastal highway, cutting off vehicular access to southern Lebanon. The highway, which connects Beirut to the southern parts of Lebanon along the Mediterranean Sea, is now partially defunct following Sunday afternoon strikes. The bombing appears aimed at disrupting supply lines to Hezbollah and NGOs working in the region. Following Iran's Saturday attacks on Israeli nuclear sites and Arad city, Israel's defence minister ordered the IDF to expand and escalate operations against Hezbollah in south Lebanon. The pattern mirrors Israel's Gaza operations, where areas were first evacuated, then bombed, followed by ground invasion. Residents within 20 kilometres of Israel's northern border have been told to evacuate, Hezbollah targets have been attacked, and the region is now isolated from the rest of Lebanon. A ground invasion by the IDF in south Lebanon is expected in the coming days.