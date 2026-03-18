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Israel Claims Ali Larijani Killed As Iran Faces Leadership Crisis And War Tensions Escalate

Israel Claims Ali Larijani Killed As Iran Faces Leadership Crisis And War Tensions Escalate

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 18, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 18, 2026, 2:34 PM IST

A dramatic escalation in the U.S.–Israel–Iran war has unfolded, with Israel claiming it has killed senior Iranian leader Ali Larijani in a targeted airstrike inside Iran. Tehran has neither confirmed nor denied the claim, deepening uncertainty over its leadership after multiple reported losses. A handwritten message attributed to Larijani has further raised questions about the timeline. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump says Iran may be open to negotiations, but admits uncertainty over who is leading the country. As missile and drone attacks spread across Israel and the Gulf, fears are growing that the conflict could expand into a wider regional war.

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