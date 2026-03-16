Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Israel Envoy Reuven Azar Reveals What Israel Wants From Iran War

Israel Envoy Reuven Azar Reveals What Israel Wants From Iran War

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 16, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 16, 2026, 2:07 PM IST

At the India Today National Conclave 2026, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar laid out Israel’s justification for the ongoing war with Iran, calling Tehran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programmes the “two existential threats” driving Israeli action. Azar said Israel and the United States had acted to stop Iran from expanding its missile stockpile and advancing weapons capabilities that, in Israel’s view, could threaten the entire region. He said thousands of military targets had already been hit and argued that Iran’s ability to strike Israel had been significantly reduced. Azar also signalled that Israel’s long-term objective is not just military degradation, but a broader change in Iran’s course.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended