Israel Envoy Reuven Azar Reveals What Israel Wants From Iran War

At the India Today National Conclave 2026, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar laid out Israel’s justification for the ongoing war with Iran, calling Tehran’s ballistic missile and nuclear programmes the “two existential threats” driving Israeli action. Azar said Israel and the United States had acted to stop Iran from expanding its missile stockpile and advancing weapons capabilities that, in Israel’s view, could threaten the entire region. He said thousands of military targets had already been hit and argued that Iran’s ability to strike Israel had been significantly reduced. Azar also signalled that Israel’s long-term objective is not just military degradation, but a broader change in Iran’s course.