Israel-Iran War: LPG Relief Arrives, But Shortages Persist Across India As Demand Outpaces Supply

A temporary relief has arrived for India’s ongoing LPG shortage, as tankers Shivalik and Nanda Devi dock with 92,700 metric tonnes of supply, equivalent to nearly 65 lakh domestic cylinders. However, the respite may be short-lived, with India consuming about 90,000 metric tonnes daily. The government is urging judicious use while accelerating piped gas expansion, but ground realities remain challenging. From Pune to Chandigarh and Lucknow, households and businesses continue to struggle, turning to alternatives like firewood and coal. Protests are growing amid rising prices, even as authorities intensify crackdowns on hoarding and black marketing nationwide.