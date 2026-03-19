Israel Kills Iran’s Top Security Chief Ali Larijani: Tehran Leadership Shaken

Iran’s military and political hierarchy has suffered a dramatic blow after Israel’s Defence Forces killed top security chief Ali Larijani in a targeted airstrike, confirmed by both Israeli officials and Iranian authorities. Larijani, a powerful figure and key strategist in Tehran’s war effort, was struck alongside close aides while visiting a residence near the capital. His death marks one of the most significant losses in Iran’s leadership since the conflict began and comes amid a broader campaign that has already claimed other senior officials. Iran has vowed retaliation and launched missile strikes against Israeli territory in response, while funerals for Larijani and other senior figures are being held. The loss raises profound questions about the future direction of Iran’s strategic command and how the regime will respond to continued military pressure.