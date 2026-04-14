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Israel–Lebanon War Escalates | Talks To Begin In Washington Amid Rising Death Toll

Israel–Lebanon War Escalates | Talks To Begin In Washington Amid Rising Death Toll

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 14, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 14, 2026, 12:41 PM IST

As talks between Israel and Lebanon are set to begin in Washington, D.C., as violence on the ground continues to escalate. Israeli strikes have killed over 2,000 people, while clashes with Hezbollah intensify across southern Lebanon. Key areas like Bint Jbeil have seen heavy fighting, with Israel tightening its grip. Global leaders, including Pope Leo, are calling for a ceasefire, but Benjamin Netanyahu insists the war will continue. With diplomacy and destruction unfolding together—can peace still find a way?

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