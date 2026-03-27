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Israel Pushes Deeper Into South Lebanon As War Escalates And Hezbollah Vows Fierce Resistance

Israel Pushes Deeper Into South Lebanon As War Escalates And Hezbollah Vows Fierce Resistance

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Mar 27, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 27, 2026, 1:08 PM IST

 

As the West Asia war enters day 28, tensions continue to escalate with Iran vowing to fight on, while U.S. troop movements signal a possible expansion of the conflict. In Lebanon, Israeli forces have entered the south, engaging Hezbollah in ground combat and targeting key infrastructure, including bridges over the Litani River. Israel aims to establish a security zone, preventing Hezbollah’s access near its border. Hezbollah has called the move an existential threat, pledging resistance. Satellite images reveal widespread damage, while civilians face displacement and fear. The United Nations has raised alarm, urging restraint and a return to negotiations amid growing humanitarian concerns.

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