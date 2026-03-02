Israeli Defence Forces Release Dramatic Footage Of Massive Airstrike Flattening Key Tehran Compound

Hours after launching a joint operation on Iran that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, the Israeli Defence Forces unleashed a sweeping wave of strikes targeting the heart of Tehran. Government buildings, military infrastructure and key regime facilities were hit, as the IDF released dramatic footage showing a massive compound flattened within seconds described as the headquarters of what Israel calls the Iranian terror regime. Retaliation was swift. Iranian missiles and drones struck across the Gulf, with explosions reported in Dubai, near The Palm, and over Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base. Sirens echoed in Tel Aviv as the conflict spiralled into a widening regional war.