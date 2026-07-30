Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
"It Is A Very Sane & Healthy Relationship": German Envoy On $50Bn India Trade

"It Is A Very Sane & Healthy Relationship": German Envoy On $50Bn India Trade

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 30, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026, 2:56 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with India Today's Geeta Mohan, outgoing German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann reflected on the remarkable progress in bilateral ties over his four-year tenure. Highlighting key milestones, Ackermann pointed to structured legal pathways for skilled Indian migration, accelerated defense procurement cooperation, and a balanced $50 billion bilateral trade relationship. Addressing India's manufacturing potential, he noted that the upcoming EU-India FTA will dismantle tariff barriers, paving the way for major European investments, including expanded local automotive production by leading German carmakers.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended