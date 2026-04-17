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"It Is Clear That The US Wants To Shift Responsibility Of Deterring Russia To Europe": Lavrov

"It Is Clear That The US Wants To Shift Responsibility Of Deterring Russia To Europe": Lavrov

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Apr 17, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 17, 2026, 1:48 PM IST

 

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States and major European powers of backing plans for a new military alliance that would include Ukraine and be aimed directly at deterring Russia. Lavrov claimed the strategy would allow Washington to shift responsibility for confronting Russia onto Europe while focusing more heavily on China. He said figures including Keith Kellogg, Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer support proposals for stabilising forces in Ukraine. Lavrov also criticised the lack of discussion around elections or political reforms in Ukraine.

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