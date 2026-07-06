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IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s Big Chip Claim: Made In India Chips To Go To U.S., Europe & Japan

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s Big Chip Claim: Made In India Chips To Go To U.S., Europe & Japan

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 6, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 6, 2026, 2:33 PM IST

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has called India’s semiconductor push a matter of national pride, saying the country has shown that even a difficult industry like semiconductors can be built when the nation works with one resolve. Speaking at the CG Semi OSAT facility in Sanand, Vaishnaw said chips made at the plant will be used in cars, scooters and industrial applications, and will also be exported to Japan, America and Europe. He said young women from villages who trained in Malaysia are now part of India’s chip ecosystem. Vaishnaw added that in less than four years, 12 semiconductor units are under construction, three are in commercial production, 24 deep tech design startups have emerged and 70,000 youth have received design training.

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