"It Was Obliteration": Trump Defends Iran’s Nuclear Deal Exit, Warns Of Iran Nuclear Threat

U.S. President Donald Trump has defended his decision to exit the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, calling it a move that prevented Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He claimed decisive US actions, including strikes and the killing of Qasem Soleimani, stopped a larger regional catastrophe. Trump warned that a nuclear-armed Iran could have destabilized Israel and the wider Middle East. With tensions rising again, the fallout could impact global energy routes and economies, including India, which remains heavily dependent on Middle East stability for oil supplies and trade.