"It’s A Big Country": Trump Says Iran Conflict Could Last Four Weeks As Operation Epic Fury Expands

  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 2, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 2, 2026, 12:52 PM IST

U.S. President Donald Trump said the Iran conflict could last up to four weeks as “Operation Epic Fury” continues at full intensity. He described the campaign as a sustained but time-limited effort targeting Iran’s military infrastructure, including Revolutionary Guard facilities, air defense systems, and naval assets. According to Trump, U.S. and allied forces struck hundreds of targets within 36 hours, destroying multiple vessels and key sites. While diplomatic channels with Tehran remain technically open, Trump signaled skepticism about imminent talks. The remarks point to a potentially prolonged military phase amid escalating tensions across the Middle East.

