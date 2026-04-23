Business Today
Subscribe
BT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Jaishankar At IAFS-4: How India-Africa Digital & Fintech Ties Will Reshape The Global South

Jaishankar At IAFS-4: How India-Africa Digital & Fintech Ties Will Reshape The Global South

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 23, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 23, 2026, 2:41 PM IST

The upcoming India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-4) marks a historic leap in South-South cooperation. Grounded in the "SPIRIT" of Strategic Partnership for Innovation, Resilience, and Inclusive Transformation, this summit transcends traditional trade. EAM S. Jaishankar emphasises a shift toward digital fintech, co-creation, and joint innovation. Symbolized by the lion native to both lands- this partnership focuses on empowering people and stabilizing a turbulent global economy. From shared geological roots to a future of "meaningful transformation," India and Africa are no longer just developmental partners; they are architects of a more inclusive, resilient, and stable world order.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended