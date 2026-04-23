Jaishankar At IAFS-4: How India-Africa Digital & Fintech Ties Will Reshape The Global South

The upcoming India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS-4) marks a historic leap in South-South cooperation. Grounded in the "SPIRIT" of Strategic Partnership for Innovation, Resilience, and Inclusive Transformation, this summit transcends traditional trade. EAM S. Jaishankar emphasises a shift toward digital fintech, co-creation, and joint innovation. Symbolized by the lion native to both lands- this partnership focuses on empowering people and stabilizing a turbulent global economy. From shared geological roots to a future of "meaningful transformation," India and Africa are no longer just developmental partners; they are architects of a more inclusive, resilient, and stable world order.