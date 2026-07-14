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Jaishankar Calls To Choke Terror Funding As India Seeks Global Support For UNSC Bid 2028-29

Jaishankar Calls To Choke Terror Funding As India Seeks Global Support For UNSC Bid 2028-29

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 14, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 1:29 PM IST

India's Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, delivered a strong message highlighting India's commitment to global peace, security, and development. He reaffirmed that India's commitment is to concentrate on countering terror financing and called for objective, evidence-based action against terrorist groups. Jaishankar also showcased India's contributions through peacekeeping, disaster relief, healthcare, food security, and development projects across the world. Reiterating India's belief in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family—he emphasized dialogue, diplomacy, and international cooperation to address global challenges. Watch his full address to understand India's vision for a safer, more secure, and prosperous world.

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