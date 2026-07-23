Jantar Mantar Protest: Strangers Across India Send Food & Essentials Via Online Delivery Apps

As thousands of protesters continue their sit-in at Jantar Mantar, an extraordinary wave of support is pouring in from across India. People who cannot be present at the protest are using online food delivery platforms to send meals, drinking water, cold drinks and essential supplies directly to the demonstration site. Women’s hygiene products and other daily necessities are also being delivered by supporters from different cities. Volunteers at the protest venue are collecting these deliveries and distributing them among the demonstrators, turning food delivery apps into an unexpected lifeline. Watch the full report to see how digital platforms are enabling citizens across the country to support the movement from hundreds of kilometres away.