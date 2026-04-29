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Japan Airlines Tests Humanoid Robot For Baggage Handling At Tokyo Haneda Airport

Japan Airlines Tests Humanoid Robot For Baggage Handling At Tokyo Haneda Airport

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 29, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 29, 2026, 5:37 PM IST

Japan Airlines (JAL) has unveiled a groundbreaking humanoid robot trial at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, where advanced robotics could soon assist with baggage handling and aircraft cabin cleaning. Beginning in May 2026, JAL’s two-year pilot program aims to address Japan’s growing labor shortages caused by an ageing population, shrinking workforce, and booming tourism demand. With Japan welcoming a record 3.46 million visitors in February alone, airport ground crews are under increasing pressure. This futuristic robot initiative highlights how AI and automation may reshape aviation operations, improve efficiency, and reduce physical strain on human workers. The demonstration showcased the humanoid robot handling baggage containers alongside JAL ground staff, signaling a major step toward robotics integration in commercial aviation. As Japan leads in technological innovation, this trial could set a global precedent for airports worldwide seeking solutions to workforce shortages and rising passenger numbers.

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